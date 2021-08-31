LSV Asset Management Sells 2,551,938 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551,938 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.58% of SITE Centers worth $18,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

SITC stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 177.35 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

