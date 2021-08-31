LSV Asset Management Sells 29,597 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,597 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.18% of PennantPark Investment worth $14,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $435.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

