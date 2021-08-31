LSV Asset Management Sells 355,200 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.61% of Paramount Group worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 538.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 1,634,068 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,409,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,421 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,150,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,643 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,706,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,117,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

PGRE opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.46. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

