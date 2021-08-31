LSV Asset Management Sells 7,800 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.23% of Alaska Air Group worth $17,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $55,178,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $584,059. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

