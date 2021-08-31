LSV Asset Management Takes $13.44 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dollar General by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,958,000 after buying an additional 118,741 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $114,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 29.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 18.1% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 18.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $225.36 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

