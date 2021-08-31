LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.29% of Signet Jewelers worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 520.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 122,396 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,678,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

SIG opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.07.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.