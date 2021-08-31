LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,081 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.50% of Walker & Dunlop worth $16,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $114.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.12. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

