Lua Swap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0626 on Top Exchanges

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00056317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.08 or 0.00836628 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00046979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00101691 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

