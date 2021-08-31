Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) Director Sells C$33,203.04 in Stock

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) Director Johane Mchive sold 48,828 shares of Lucara Diamond stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$33,203.04.

TSE LUC traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.70. 5,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,939. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.12 million and a P/E ratio of -59.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. Lucara Diamond Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$1.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.80 price target on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

