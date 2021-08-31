Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Up 1.4%

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. 19,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 183,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUC. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.80 price target on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a market cap of C$321.65 million and a PE ratio of -59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.76.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

