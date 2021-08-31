Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,993 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

LULU opened at $414.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.76. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

