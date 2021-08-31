Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LITE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,761,000 after acquiring an additional 62,090 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Lumentum by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,823. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

