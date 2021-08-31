Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to announce sales of $30.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.19 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $21.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $121.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.92 million to $122.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $138.80 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $139.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.84 million, a P/E ratio of 131.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 181,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 777,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 117,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

