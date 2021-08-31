Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Short Interest Update

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of LNEGY stock remained flat at $$29.05 on Tuesday. 70 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

LNEGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

