Lunes (LUNES) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunes has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $826.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lunes has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
About Lunes
Lunes (CRYPTO:LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @lunesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Lunes
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
