Lunyr Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Lunyr coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $493,559.59 and $154.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00057070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.77 or 0.00856842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00103136 BTC.

About Lunyr

LUN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

