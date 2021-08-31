LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Sets New 12-Month High at $150.00

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 60311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.95).

LXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of LXI REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of LXI REIT in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of LXI REIT in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 143.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 135.84.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

