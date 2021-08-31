MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo Sells 20,032 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 20,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,251,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.71. 324,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,811. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after buying an additional 971,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after buying an additional 645,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after buying an additional 636,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 373,517 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

