MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo Sells 20,032 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 20,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,251,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of MTSI stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.71. 324,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,811. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
