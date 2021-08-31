MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $12,931,400.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $12,931,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
MTSI stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 324,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,811. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 123.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.