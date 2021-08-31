MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $12,931,400.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $12,931,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MTSI stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 324,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,811. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 123.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

