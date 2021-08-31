Macquarie Begins Coverage on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after buying an additional 254,166 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $379,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

