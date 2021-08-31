Macquarie Initiates Coverage on PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Stock analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Shares of PUBM opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $606,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,761 shares of company stock worth $5,632,846. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,422,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,663,000. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.