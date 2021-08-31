Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.76. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $78.51 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.