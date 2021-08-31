Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,045 shares during the period. Magellan Health comprises about 1.1% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 4.55% of Magellan Health worth $112,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGLN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Magellan Health by 18.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 91,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Health stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,085. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

