Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 42,588 Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,364,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 5.35% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition worth $23,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTAQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 902.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 139,007 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,079,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,155,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $495,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. 71,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,396. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

