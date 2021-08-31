Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,167,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,135,000. Domtar makes up approximately 1.1% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 4.31% of Domtar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 535.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Domtar by 409.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Domtar during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Domtar during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFS traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.83. 403,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,099. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45.

UFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

