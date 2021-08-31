Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,013,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,050,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 4.07% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRNG. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,494,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 6,475,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,479. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.