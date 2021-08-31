Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 541,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,718,000. CareMax accounts for about 5.9% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 3.01% of CareMax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of CareMax stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. 416,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,810. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CareMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CareMax Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.