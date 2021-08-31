Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 1,987,865 Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 194.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987,865 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $54,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRUB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. 2,028,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,613. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRUB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

