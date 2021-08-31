Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 2,166,108 Shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 931.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,398,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166,108 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 3.20% of TWC Tech Holdings II worth $23,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWCT. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 63.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the period. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWCT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 473,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,099. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT).

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.