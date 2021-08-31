Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,204,206 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,204,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,439,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $33.89. 1,689,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.86. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

