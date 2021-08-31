Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,790,174 Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,790,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,593,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 1.96% of Welbilt as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at $2,639,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at $2,878,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBT shares. CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of WBT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 783,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 2.47.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.