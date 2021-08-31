Magnetar Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,933,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,090 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 4.52% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II worth $19,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ KVSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,470. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.