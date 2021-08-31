Magnetar Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,713 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Avantor worth $24,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avantor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 315,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,051.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 554,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,437,210. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.44. 3,605,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $40.31.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

