Magnetar Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 4.47% of Vector Acquisition Co. II worth $19,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,258,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $21,780,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $14,850,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $13,365,000. Finally, Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $10,890,000.

Vector Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,452. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

