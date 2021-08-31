Magnetar Financial LLC Has $136.18 Million Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 405,750 shares during the period. PNM Resources accounts for approximately 1.3% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 3.25% of PNM Resources worth $136,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 20,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNM stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $49.50. 584,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.46%.

Separately, Argus cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

