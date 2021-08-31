Magnetar Financial LLC Has $162.92 Million Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,546,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 268,804 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products comprises about 1.5% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $162,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $427,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $101,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,923 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MXIM remained flat at $$103.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. 74 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,932. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

