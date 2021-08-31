Magnetar Financial LLC Has $174.28 Million Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 145,057 shares during the period. Coherent accounts for 1.7% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 2.69% of Coherent worth $174,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Coherent by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Shares of Coherent stock traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $252.67. 82,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,283. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 1.60. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

