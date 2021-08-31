Magnetar Financial LLC Has $18.84 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,446 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.15% of DaVita worth $18,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.77. 623,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

