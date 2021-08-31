Magnetar Financial LLC Has $19.91 Million Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 3.57% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $19,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $34,965,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $28,680,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $24,900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $19,920,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $17,482,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSC remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

