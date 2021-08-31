Magnetar Financial LLC Has $20.71 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,931 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Elanco Animal Health worth $20,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

