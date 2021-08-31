Magnetar Financial LLC Has $23.89 Million Position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,417 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition were worth $23,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000.

REVHU traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,185. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

