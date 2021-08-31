Magnetar Financial LLC Has $37.80 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,639 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of McKesson worth $37,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,751 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $2.97 on Tuesday, hitting $204.14. The stock had a trading volume of 861,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,488. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

