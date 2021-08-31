Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,479 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.37% of Syneos Health worth $34,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,844,000 after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Syneos Health by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after acquiring an additional 993,476 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,938,000 after acquiring an additional 101,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,235,000 after acquiring an additional 108,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $420,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock valued at $515,935,840. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.78. 453,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,357. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.66.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

