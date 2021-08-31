Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $100 Million in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,582,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000,000. The Beauty Health makes up 0.9% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 1.26% of The Beauty Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,342,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Beauty Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of SKIN traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.71. 2,191,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,630. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32.

The Beauty Health Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

