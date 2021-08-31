Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $126.17 Million in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,349,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,167,000. Sykes Enterprises makes up approximately 1.2% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 5.91% of Sykes Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,467,000 after acquiring an additional 335,234 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 33.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

SYKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Sykes Enterprises stock remained flat at $$54.00 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $54.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

