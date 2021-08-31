Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $22.91 Million in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,119,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,906,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Meridian Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBSB. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 316,528 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after buying an additional 71,685 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.78. 80,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.04. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBSB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

