Magnetar Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $41,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after buying an additional 1,230,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,702,000 after purchasing an additional 185,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $278,429. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,968. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.48.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

