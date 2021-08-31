Magnetar Financial LLC Lowers Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194,466 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises 1.5% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.54% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $159,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.93. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. MKM Partners raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.51.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

