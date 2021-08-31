Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $105.29 Million Investment in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,881,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,286,000. Ferro comprises about 1.0% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 5.91% of Ferro as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FOE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,214. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

