Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $31.47 Million Investment in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,431,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,471,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 7.55% of Kindred Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KIN shares. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kindred Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 178,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,890. The company has a market capitalization of $420.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 529.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,574,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,035.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,080. Corporate insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

